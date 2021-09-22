Rachel Comey x Target

Two Drop Earrings – Gold

$15.00

Fit & style Drop earrings make a lovely accent to any outfit Triangular post linked to semi-rounded drop for a modern look Gold tone for sleek, versatile style Post-back closure for a secure and comfortable fit Specifications Item 1: Closure Type: Post Item 1: Length: 2.5 Inches Item 1: Width: 1.5 Inches Item 1: Material: Zinc Alloy Item 1: Weight: .39 Ounces Count: 1 Pairs Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82614737 UPC: 195994239007 Item Number (DPCI): 251-10-0124 Origin: Imported Description Unique shaping and a sleek color palette make the Two Drop Earrings from Rachel Comey x Target a lovely addition to just about any outfit. These drop earrings feature a gold-tone triangular post that hugs the ears with a post-back closure, linked to a gold-toned, semi-rounded drop for a polished design. Whether worn to elevate everyday casualwear or to complement a night-out look, these gold-tone earrings are sure to bring extra flair to your accessories collection. With a modern take on femininity, Rachel Comey brings her understated, everyday glamour to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. At once both urban and elegant, her thoughtful designs are universally loved for their sculptural silhouettes and playful details. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.