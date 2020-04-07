Frisco

Two Door Top Load Plastic Kennel

The ideal crate for any trip, Frisco Two Door Top Load kennels are made for both safety and comfort. They come in two convenient sizes to accommodate small pets. It’s easy to assemble or take apart, and one half fits inside the other for storage. The two halves stay securely fastened with wing nuts and bolts along the rim. Using environmentally friendly materials, Frisco Two Door Top Load Kennels are made with 95% pre-consumer recycled plastic content. The hard, plastic shell is easy to clean, and your pet’s paws stay dry with a moat that surrounds the interior floor space in case of accidents. Wire mesh front and top doors give you access to your pet but stay secure during travel with spring-loaded latches. Multiple ventilation holes on each side allow fresh air to circulate. For safe carrying, kennels come equipped with a sturdy, foldable handle.