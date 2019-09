JM Bamboo

Two African Violet Plants - Assorted Colors In Bloom

$17.98

The most popular blooming plant in the world is the African Violet (SAINTAPAULIA). And for good reason, they bloom continuously, twelve months a year. Plus they are easy to grow, a filtered light window with warm temperatures is all you need. Keep evenly moist, not wet dry. The variety and color of the violet you will receive will vary with the season. Novelty African Violets are unusual varieties not normally found for sale.