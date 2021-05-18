Something Good Studio

Twists & Turns Throw

£145.00

Buy Now Review It

At Akojo Market

“The ‘Twists and Turns’ idea is a signature style and it can be seen in most of my work I have created in the past. I love using ‘fluff’ (squiggly lines as an enhancement) when designing a pattern or illustration. For this specific pattern I wanted to stay true to myself as an illustrator and embrace my own unique style. I love using colour in my designs, therefore, I chose something fun and quirky to match the pattern style. For me, choosing colours is more about the mood and feeling. I wanted a bright, quirky and exciting mood to be portrayed through this design.”