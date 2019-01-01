XR Brands

Twisted Triplets Clit & Nipple Sucker Set

Sensational Suction Arouses Nipples & Clit! Thrill your pleasure points with powerful suction! Each 4” x 1” sucker’s clear cylinder tube fits around nipple or clit. Twist the top to deliver powerful suction that draws blood flow to the skin’s surface to get you erect and so sensitive! Silent and discreet for nipple or clit-pumping fun anytime. Set of 3 leaves every base covered. • Twisted Triplets Clit & Nipple Sucker Set • Three 4” long x 1” wide nipple suckers • Made from firm ABS plastic • Clear cylinders create comfortable, strong seals • Powerful suction activated via twist tops • Quiet, discreet, and travel friendly Kiss your nipples and clit with sensual suction! With the Twisted Triplets Clit & Nipple Sucker Set, you’ll have all your hot spots aroused and tingling with suction. Lovers of clit and nipple teasing will love using and wearing these powerful, lightweight pumps. Get started with the Twisted Triplets Clit & Nipple Sucker Set by taking one of the suckers and fitting the clear suction chamber over your nipple or clit. Turn the screw-style twist top to the right to feel arousing suction. Use only a little suction, or keep twisting the top to increase the power. Add the other two suckers to triple your sensations. Use for suction-tastic foreplay, for solo fun, and more. The Twisted Triplets Clit & Nipple Sucker Set is discreet and silent, so you can use them any time and any place the mood strikes.