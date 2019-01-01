Bath & Body Works

Twisted Peppermint 3-wick Candle

$24.50 $8.94

Buy Now Review It

At Bath & Body Works

Reviews Rating Snapshot Select a row below to filter reviews. 5☆ stars 0 0 reviews with 5 stars. 4☆ stars 0 0 reviews with 4 stars. 3☆ stars 0 0 reviews with 3 stars. 2☆ stars 0 0 reviews with 2 stars. 1☆ stars 1 1 review with 1 star. Average Customer Ratings Overall ☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 1.0 ☆ Top 10 Contributor ☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 1 out of 5 stars. JerseyJac · 9 days ago Nope! After trying 3 of these low profile candles with no success, I don't think I'd waste my time with anymore! They all burn badly. I burned each at least 3 times. They will not get a complete wax pool and the wicks burn very low. Out of the 3, this was the only one I could smell. The only reason for that, in my opinion, is it's a strong scent to begin with. The throw however was a weak 3-4 out of 10. Just little sniffs of peppermint here and there. I'm returning them all. These really need to be worked on more before releasing anymore. It was a waste of my time and money! Packaging/Design 37 people found this review helpful. 2 people did not find this review helpful. Helpful?