OVERVIEW Recommended by Chloe Metzger Allure "Similar to a seaweed wrap for your curls, the elastic polymers and marine extracts in Sebastian Professional Twisted Elastic Cleanser Shampoo and Detangler Conditioner spiral around each strand, adding renewed body and shape." *** Sebastian Twisted Curl Conditioner gives moisture and elasticity to the hair for a simplified styling process. Its Flexi AlgTM Complex comes from a unique blend of underwater plants which coat each individual strends for more flexibiliy, bounciness, anti-frizz and curl definition for up to 48 hours. This conditioner traps hydration and increases elasticity for a silky touch. Features Adds shine, bounce, flexibility, moisture and anti-frizz to the hair Infused with a unique blend of Carrageenan extract, Red Seaweed, elastic polymer, and glycerin Boosts hydration and elasticity How to Use Clean hair with Twisted shampoo Apply conditioner on lengths and ends Rinse thoroughly Follow by using Twisted styling products