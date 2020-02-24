Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Hortology
Twisted Bird’s Nest Fern
£9.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Hortology
Asplenium Hurricane Twisted Bird's Nest Fern
Need a few alternatives?
E-18th
Levitating Air Bonsai Pot
$56.69
from
Amazon
BUY
Top Plaza
Chakra Healing Crystals Rose Quartz Money Tree
$35.59
$32.99
from
Amazon
BUY
The Bouqs Co
Better Than Chocolate Bouquet
$54.00
$42.93
from
The Bouqs Co
BUY
Urban Stems
Double The Juliet Bouquet
$95.00
$63.60
from
Urban Stems
BUY
More from Hortology
Hortology
Asplenium Hurricane Twisted Bird's Nest Fern
£9.99
from
Hortology
BUY
More from Plants
E-18th
Levitating Air Bonsai Pot
$56.69
from
Amazon
BUY
Top Plaza
Chakra Healing Crystals Rose Quartz Money Tree
$35.59
$32.99
from
Amazon
BUY
The Bouqs Co
Better Than Chocolate Bouquet
$54.00
$42.93
from
The Bouqs Co
BUY
Urban Stems
Double The Juliet Bouquet
$95.00
$63.60
from
Urban Stems
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted