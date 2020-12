West Elm

Twist Weave Baskets Set

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At West Elm

Handwoven from rapidly renewable water hyacinth, these baskets come in a variety of sizes to store everything from fruit to magazines to mail and more. Water hyacinth in Natural. Handwoven. Metal frame. Sold individually or as set of 3. Set of 3 includes one of each size. Made in Vietnam.