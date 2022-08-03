Wild One

Twist Toss

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wild One

The Twist Toss is the ultimate fetch toy for dogs. It bounces unpredictably for active play and holds chews for a post-play treat. Head to the park and have a ball or add your favorite spread and freeze the Twist Toss for a longer lasting snack. Made with natural rubber that’s BPA-free and tested to meet food-safe standards. And, it’s (top-rack) dishwasher safe! Upgrade to a Toy Kit and save while you're at it!