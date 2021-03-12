B-Vibe

Twist Texture Plug

Say hello to the new b-Vibe Texture Plugs — A collection of three deliciously fun, texture-centric butt plugs designed by sex educator Zoë Ligon. The Twist Texture Plug is your escort to advanced anal paradise. Bold with delicate ripples of varying sizes, this large vibrating butt plug offers that sensual feeling of fullness that anal lovers crave. Tapered for comfortable insertion and made from body-safe silicone, the Twist Texture Plug is the ultimate toy for seasoned players who have tried everything. Created by the self-described "dildo duchess," the b-Vibe Texture Plugs can be used for both anal and vaginal play. Use the one-touch button to indulge in six vibration patterns that deliver sensual orgasms!