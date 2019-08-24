You are go for launch with this interstellar design. Watch it spin around and around while contemplating all the mysteries of the universe. It features a plastic, cone-shaped top specially designed with a pointed tip that makes spinning your phone a breeze.
Offers a secure grip so you can text with one hand, snap better photos, and stop phone drops
Functions as a convenient stand so you can watch videos on the fly
Repositionable and sticks to most devices and cases (but may not stick to silicone or waterproof cases)
Allows for hands-free use with the PopSockets mounts
Dimensions: 1.6” x 1.6” x 0.25” and 0.9” when expanded