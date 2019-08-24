Search
Products fromShopAccessoriesPins
PopSockets

Twist Spiral Galaxy

$10.00
At PopSockets
You are go for launch with this interstellar design. Watch it spin around and around while contemplating all the mysteries of the universe. It features a plastic, cone-shaped top specially designed with a pointed tip that makes spinning your phone a breeze. Offers a secure grip so you can text with one hand, snap better photos, and stop phone drops Functions as a convenient stand so you can watch videos on the fly Repositionable and sticks to most devices and cases (but may not stick to silicone or waterproof cases) Allows for hands-free use with the PopSockets mounts Dimensions: 1.6” x 1.6” x 0.25” and 0.9” when expanded
Featured in 1 story
Cute PopSockets You'll Want For Your Phone ASAP
by Sarah Midkiff