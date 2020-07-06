Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Maaji
Twist Front Reversible One-piece Swimsuit
C$253.00
C$202.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Penningtons
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Swim Glam Bandeau Overlay Frill Swimsuit In Exoti
C$55.96
from
ASOS
BUY
Old Navy
High-rise Secret-slim Plus-size Swim Bottoms
C$36.99
from
Old Navy
BUY
Addition Elle
Wrap Front One-piece Swimsuit
C$89.00
C$71.20
from
Penningtons
BUY
Simons
Contrast Curve Bottom
C$30.00
from
Simons
BUY
More from Maaji
Maaji
Monteverde Forest Surfer One-piece
C$203.99
from
Altitude Sports
BUY
Maaji
Maaji Calm 5-pack Face Coverings
$32.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Maaji
Nightfall Porto Reversible Bikini Top
£57.96
£46.37
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Maaji
Nightfall Porto Reversible Bikini Top
£59.09
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Swimwear
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Swim Glam Bandeau Overlay Frill Swimsuit In Exoti
C$55.96
from
ASOS
BUY
Old Navy
High-rise Secret-slim Plus-size Swim Bottoms
C$36.99
from
Old Navy
BUY
Addition Elle
Wrap Front One-piece Swimsuit
C$89.00
C$71.20
from
Penningtons
BUY
Simons
Contrast Curve Bottom
C$30.00
from
Simons
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted