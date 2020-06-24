Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
New York & Company x Gabrielle Union
Twist-front Print Maxi Dress
$99.95
$69.96
Buy Now
Review It
At New York & Company
Twist-Front Print Maxi Dress
Need a few alternatives?
ModCloth
Inspired Anytime Midi Dress
$79.00
$41.99
from
ModCloth
BUY
promoted
Cat & Jack
Girls' Short Sleeve Rainbow Dress
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Cat & Jack
Girls' Dip Dye Dress
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
A New Day
Long Sleeve Clipspot Tiered Dress
$27.99
from
Target
BUY
More from New York & Company x Gabrielle Union
New York & Company x Gabrielle Union
Print Halter Dress
$99.95
$69.96
from
New York & Company
BUY
New York & Company x Gabrielle Union
Print Tie Waist Skirt
$79.95
$55.96
from
New York & Company
BUY
New York & Company x Gabrielle Union
Print Halter Top
$59.95
$41.96
from
New York & Company
BUY
New York & Company x Gabrielle Union
Leopard-print Strapless Maxi Dress
$99.95
$69.96
from
New York & Company
BUY
More from Dresses
ModCloth
Inspired Anytime Midi Dress
$79.00
$41.99
from
ModCloth
BUY
promoted
Cat & Jack
Girls' Short Sleeve Rainbow Dress
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Cat & Jack
Girls' Dip Dye Dress
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
A New Day
Long Sleeve Clipspot Tiered Dress
$27.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted