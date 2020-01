Kona Sol

Twist Front One Piece Swimsuit

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Model wears size 1X/16W and is 5'10" Sewn-in cups provide modesty/coverage One-piece leopard-print swimsuit brings attention-grabbing flair to your collection Features a twist at the front with a cut-out accent for eye-catching detail Open back with a tie at the neck for easy and comfortable wear