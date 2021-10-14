Abercrombie and Fitch

Twist-front Cutout Jumpsuit

$120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Abercrombie and Fitch

Slim-fitting jumpsuit in a soft crepe fabric with twist-front bust detail, on-trend cutout detail, adjustable straps and back smocking. Imported. Elastic:66% Polyester, 34% Rubber / Lining:98% Polyester, 2% Elastane / Body:100% Polyester Machine wash cold, with like colors Only non-chlorine bleach Tumble dry low Low iron if needed Do not dry clean