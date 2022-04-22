The Doux

Specifications Hair Type: Textured, Curly Product Form: Cream Beauty Purpose: Curl Enhancing Net weight: 16 fl oz (US) Description WHAT IT DOUX? Defines and elongates Twist-outs and curls. Ultra moisturizing formula helps to aid in length retention by restoring moisture balance, increase elasticity, and preventing breakage. WHAT'S GOOD? COCONUT, ROSE WATER, VITAMIN E, AVOCADO OIL, MINOI OIL DOUX YOU: Apply to clean, wet or dry hair, and twist, finger coil, or shingle. For best results, allow hair to dry COMPLETELY before manipulating or separating curls. For curling and defining the perfect twist out! Black Owned or Founded Brand Target recognizes Black owned brands as U.S. based enterprises that are at least 51% Black owned, operated and controlled while Black founded brands are those enterprises created, developed, and previously wholly or partly owned by Black Entrepreneurs.