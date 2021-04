LOFT

Twist Button Midi Shirtdress

$79.50

Buy Now Review It

At LOFT

STYLE #559035 Meet the modern wardrobe staple it's easy, it's flattering, and it's chic, all with an artful twist. V-neck. Button front. Cap sleeves. • Fits straight & relaxed • Soft knit • Hits below the knee • 45" from top back neck to hem, measured from a size 8/M Available in: Black, Orange Fabric & Care • 93% Rayon 7% Spandex • Machine Washable • Imported