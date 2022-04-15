Skims

Twist Bikini Top

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Skims

Love! This top is so cute under a button down or with shorts in the summer! I wear it a lot and find myself gravitating towards it in my drawer. My only qualm is that the straps are kind of digging into my arms sometimes and the fit around my rib cage is tight - which I find happens with skims bras. I normally wear a small in all tops (or 34B) and ordered a medium here, but still experiencing this issue even after adding that extra room.