Lulus

Twirl With Me Ivory Ruffled Mini Skirt

$48.00 $39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulus

Frolic under the summer sun with the Lulus Twirl With Me Ivory Ruffled Mini Skirt! Lightweight woven fabric shapes this twirly skirt with a high elastic waist, a decorative tie, and a skater silhouette. Godet pleats along the mini hem create a flouncy ruffled effect. Pair with a tank and sandals for a perfect warm-weather look!