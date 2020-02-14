Skip navigation!
Beauty
Tools
T3
Twirl Trio Interchangeable Clip Barrel Curling Iron Set
$325.00
$274.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A curling iron set that helps you effortlessly create polished curls, defined curls or voluminous curls, plus everything in between.
Need a few alternatives?
Beachwaver
S.75
$129.00
$90.30
from
Beachwaver
BUY
GHD
Curve Soft Curl Iron
$199.00
$159.20
from
GHD
BUY
Chi
Air Spin N Curl Ceramic Rotating Hair Curler
$139.99
$63.99
from
Walmart
BUY
T3
Singlepass® Curl 1.25-inch Professional Ceramic Curling Iron
$160.00
$129.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from T3
T3
Cura Luxe Hair Dryer
£235.00
from
T3
BUY
T3
Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand Set
$300.00
from
Sephora
BUY
T3
T3 - Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand
$270.00
$249.99
from
Amazon
BUY
T3
Cura Dryer
$235.00
$179.99
from
T3
BUY
More from Tools
Sigma Beauty
Spa Brush Cleaning Mat
C$35.50
from
Beauty Bay
BUY
Joey Healy
Grooming Dermablade Trio
C$23.88
from
Joey Healy
BUY
Anjou
Makeup Brushes, 24 Pieces
$8.99
$7.64
from
Amazon
BUY
Odacité
Crystal Contour Gua Sha Green Aventurine Beauty Tool
$45.00
from
The Helm
BUY
