T3

Twirl Convertible 1.25” Curling Iron

$195.00 $175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Stunning waves in a pinch with this innovative clip curling iron from T3. Featuring a wand and 1.25 clip barrel that can be switched out with T3s other compatible designs for ultimate versatility. Infused with tourmaline + ceramic to keep hair healthy, strong and vibrant when applying heat. Styles polished, long-lasting curls with one twirl. To use, secure ends of section underneath clamp and roll upwards, wrapping hair evenly around barrel. Hold for a few seconds u...