SOUL Naturalizer

Twinkle Block Heel Buckle Boot

$134.99 $89.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care The tall boot from Soul you can't live without. Reach for it again and again...and again. Sizing: True to size. M=standard width, W=wide width - Round toe - Side zip closure - Ankle strap with buckle closure - Arch support with memory foam - Antimicrobial sock lining - Approx. 14.75" boot shaft; 14.5" calf circumference - Approx. 2.75" heel - Imported Manmade upper, rubber sole Item #6531182