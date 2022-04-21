Mercury Row

Twin Gray Cloer Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed

$276.51 $100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

A bed should always inspire tranquility, comfort, and a pleasant feeling of relaxation - and this beautiful button-tufted bed handles it all with grace. Sleek linen-like fabric is soft to the touch, highlighting shade-matched buttons in the center of each stitch-bordered square. Plush foam cushioning amplifies the textured appearance across the headboard, and shade-matched hinged side rails and a low footboard complete the look. This all-in-one style bed is easy to set up - simply assemble and add your favorite box spring, mattress, and linens for an inviting look and feel. Infused with classic style and clean, modern lines, this is the finishing decor touch you've been searching for.