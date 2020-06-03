United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Intentionally Blank
Twin Clog
$189.00$69.00
At Cara Cara
A clog perfect for spring and summer but equally as good with some cute socks (have you noticed we are into socks and sandals right now/always?). Wooden base with a rubber sole to keep you from slipping when you're taking over the dance floor. P.S. These run big so order a full size down from your normal size! Leather upper with leather lining Front platform 1.5 inches Heel height 3.25 inches