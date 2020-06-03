Intentionally Blank

Twin Clog

$189.00 $69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cara Cara

A clog perfect for spring and summer but equally as good with some cute socks (have you noticed we are into socks and sandals right now/always?). Wooden base with a rubber sole to keep you from slipping when you're taking over the dance floor. P.S. These run big so order a full size down from your normal size! Leather upper with leather lining Front platform 1.5 inches Heel height 3.25 inches