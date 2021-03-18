Tracksmith

Faster Splits Split shorts have long been a running staple. Like a racing flat, they come out when it’s time to go fast. But there's a good chance the ones you're wearing now are clingy and don't stretch. As your effort increases, you want your shorts to get out of the way. Our Twilight Split Shorts do just that, thanks to the extremely comfortable Bravio fabric. Updated for Spring 2020, the Twilight Splits now feature a longer rise, so they sit higher on the waist with a higher split for improved range of motion.