Joanna Vargas
Twilight Face Mask
$75.00
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Reveal a more vibrant, radiant complexion with Twilight Face Mask from Joanna Vargas. Infused with niacinamide, this moisturizing facial mask reduces the appearance of fine lines and large pores. As a bonus, this formula includes Epidermal Growth Factor that stimulates skin growth at a cellular level. Key Ingredients: Hamamelis Virginiana Water: a natural antioxidant that fights inflammation Arbutin: a natural skin lightener/brightener that helps to inhibit sun damage Allantoin: soothes and heals skin