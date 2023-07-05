Little Brown

Twilight By Stephenie Meyer

$19.99 $18.25

Buy Now Review It

At Booktopia

An electrifying debut novel of a young woman’s love for a vampire. When 17 year old Isabella Swan moves to Forks, Washington to live with her father she expects that her new life will be as dull as the town. But in spite of her awkward manner and low expectations, she finds that her new classmates are drawn to this pale, dark-haired new girl in town. But not, it seems, the Cullen family. These five adopted brothers and sisters obviously prefer their own company and will make no exception for Bella. Bella is convinced that Edward Cullen in particular hates her, but she feels a strange attraction to him, although his hostility makes her feel almost physically ill. He seems determined to push her away - until, that is, he saves her life from an out of control car. Bella will soon discover that there is a very good reason for Edward's coldness. He, and his family, are vampires - and he knows how dangerous it is for others to get too close. Industry Reviews Her writing has a hypnotic quality that puts the reader right inside the dense, rainy thickets where her vampires and werewolves square off - Marie Claire Stephenie Meyer is the new queen of teenage fiction. - Girlfriend A must-read for rainy days - Cleo magazine Meyer's imagination is prodigious, her plot twists are surprising and emotional crises are described in delightfully overblown prose. Her nuanced dialogue captures each character and some one-liners make us laugh out loud. Many tender, romantic moments remain. - Sydney Morning Herald It made me mad, made me laugh, made me cry and broke my heart. - Sun-Herald