JYP

Twice – [between 1&2] (archive Ver.)

Made from Korea, Republic of Officially distributed Brand New & Factory Sealed CD. Will be Count Towards Hanteo and Gaon Chart. ♡ TWICE - 11th Mini Album [BETWEEN 1&2] [ FEATURES ] □ Release Date ■ 2022.08.26 □ Version ■ Archive □ Components ■ Sleeve ■ Photobook ■ CD-R ■ Box ■ Polaroid Photocard (1 of 9, Random) ■ Crosscode Postcard (1 of 9, Random) ■ Film Photo Sticker (1 of 9, Random) ■ Message Photocard (1 of 9, Random) ■ Heart Glass (1 Type) ■ Folded Poster (1 of 9, Random) ■ Photocard (5 of 45, Random) □ Pre-Order Only Components ■ Photocard Set (1 of 4) ■ Poster (Folded, 1 of 4) □ FREE GIFT ❤Only MOMS HOBBY Store Gift❤ ■ 1 TWICE Photocard Set (9ea 1set, 1 set of 3 set, Random, Limited Quantity) ■ 1 TWICE MEMO Pad (1 of 2, Random, *No Sticky, Limited Quantity) - Free gift's image may change without notice.