Cox & Cox

Twelve Glittered Baubles – Blush

£35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cox & Cox

Bring an air of uncompromised glamour and whimsy to your festive decorations this year with our set of Twelve Glittered Baubles. Lightweight and sparkly all over, these ornaments will reflect your lights beautifully and enhance your home’s holiday magic. Also available in a lustre finish.