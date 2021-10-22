Nasty Gal

Twelve Days Of Sexmas Sex Toy Advent Calendar

£199.00 £119.40

Buy Now Review It

At Nasty Gal

Take matters into your own hands— literally. This sex toy advent calendar features 12 various orgasm-igniting sex toys designed to make sure that you come first this season. Hand-picked with your pleasure in mind, our calendar is filled with daily surprises (for you and your partner) to enjoy throughout this festive season. Read on if you would like to find out what this calendar includes—as we know surprises aren't for everyone. This calendar features kegel toning balls, a love dice and nipple clamps set, a tapered bullet vibrator, chocolate edible bodypaint, silicone vibrator and cock ring set, feather tickler and cuffs, g-spot rabbit vibrator, pheromone massage candle, pheromone spray, vibrating butt plug, bondage tape and blindfold set, and vibrating clitoral tickler. Read instructions before use. *Once the seal on this item is opened, it can no longer be returned or refunded. Made from 100% recycled card. Includes 12 intimate products in advent form. One Size