Tweezerman

Facial Razor

$18.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Details Features Provides easy removal of peach fuzz and gentle exfoliation of dull, dead skin Stainless steel blades are sanitary, durable and easy to clean For optimal performance, replace razor blades every 2 - 3 months or as needed; 3 replacement blades included Safety cap included for storage How To Use Start with clean and moisturized skin OR use while washing your face, with your face wash still on the skin. After removing cap from tool, hold the razor at an angle and apply short, feathery strokes downward and with light pressure anywhere you need to remove excess hair. Once finished, rinse face and apply moisturizer or serum to avoid drying. Rinse razor with warm water or an alcohol wipe to clean. Once dry, replace cap and store. Clean with alcohol to prevent infection and bacteria build-up before and after each use. Place the cap back on the razors after use and store in a dry place. Handle razor with care, blade is sharp.