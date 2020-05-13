Tweezerman

Sole Smoother Anti-bacterial Callus Stone

$14.21

Buy Now Review It

Tweezerman Sole Smoother Anti-Bacterial Callus Stone: Infused with silver to protect from bacterial and germs Removes calluses and smooths feet Waterproof to use in shower or tubDescription provided by Tweezerman Type: Exfoliating Stone Ideal to remove rough or callused skin on feet. Keeps your feet feeling soft and smooth all year round. Makes your feet in good shape and look great. To use: Soak feet to soften hard skin. Use coarse side to polish rough spots, while the other side to smooth out feet bottoms and around toes.