Tweezerman

Tweezerman Browmousse - Clear

$9.21

Buy Now Review It

This dependably functional and stylish brow mousse from Tweezerman is ideal for getting a beautifully shaped brow line to stay put all day. or for taming "-disobedient"- unruly brows. The superior clear-gel formula smoothly styles and shapes without the flakes or gumminess of lesser quality brands. A favorite of top models and make-up artists for its precision, evenness and long-lasting wear. Fragrance-free.