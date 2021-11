Tweezerman

Tweezerman Bright Complexion Prep Set

$55.00 $38.50

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Prep your skin for a flawless makeup application with this convenient kit from Tweezerman. The Bright Complexion Facial Dermaplaner gently exfoliates away dead skin cells for a brighter, clearer complexion. The Complexion Cleansing Brush is gentle enough for everyday use to wash away dirt, debris, and impurities. The No-Slip Skincare Tool effectively clears clogged pores and extracts impurities.