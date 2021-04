Voile Blanche

Tweed 09 Chelsea Boots

Leather: Cowhide Chunky platform sole Inset elastic gores No closure, pull-on design Rubber sole Imported, Serbia This item cannot be gift-boxed Style #VOILE30011 Designed with a substantial platform and angular elastic gores, these Voile Blanche boots are a subtle refresh of a timeless Chelsea boot silhouette.