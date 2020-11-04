Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Suiting
H&M
Tuxedo Jacket
$49.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Straight-cut jacket in woven, crêped fabric with shawl collar in satin. Welt front pockets with flap, decorative buttons at cuffs, and a vent at back. No fa
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Danielle Bernstein
Belted Satin Blazer
$99.00
from
Macy's
BUY
FashionforFables
Embellished Blazer
$98.57
from
Etsy
BUY
Christopher John Rogers
Double Breasted Pleated Jacket
$1395.00
from
McMullen
BUY
Madewell
Caldwell Double Breasted Blazer
£144.82
from
Madewell
BUY
More from H&M
H&M
Flounce-trimmed Dress
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Jacquard-weave Top
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Sequined Top
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Velvet Cushion Cover
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Suiting
promoted
Danielle Bernstein
Belted Satin Blazer
$99.00
from
Macy's
BUY
FashionforFables
Embellished Blazer
$98.57
from
Etsy
BUY
Christopher John Rogers
Double Breasted Pleated Jacket
$1395.00
from
McMullen
BUY
Madewell
Caldwell Double Breasted Blazer
£144.82
from
Madewell
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted