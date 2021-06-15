Kate Spade

Tutti Fruity Lemon Flex Cuff

$88.00 $43.40

At kate spade

when summer arrives, what’s better than biting into a fresh piece of fruit? our vintage-y tutti fruity collection nods to the simple joy of eating fruit in the sunshine with its shiny replicas of strawberries, cherries and more. this flex cuff in particular has two lemons at the ends studded with little gems to represent their seeds. Shipping & Returns MATERIAL plated metal, cubic zirconia, resin FEATURES inner circumference: 2" weight: 11.2g DETAILS imported style # wbrui176