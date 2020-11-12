Tushy

CLASSIC COMFORT. SLEEK STYLE. - The Nike Sportswear Heritage Pants give you a street-ready look with comfort to match. Piping and pin tucks visually lengthen the legs, while soft knit fabric keeps you covered in comfort. Soft Comfort - Knit fabric is soft and smooth for all-day comfort. Piping Details - Piping and pin tucks create flattering leg lines. Custom Fit - An elastic drawcord waistband offers an adjustable fit. Product Details - Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel. Body: 100% polyester. Rib: 97% polyester/3% spandex.. Machine wash. ImportedShown: Black/White/White. Style: CJ2353-010. .