Our all-time best seller! The TUSHY Classic Silver bidet fits your bathroom with a sleek timeless look for the classiest poops you've ever had. Our classic bidet attachment washes your bum with a refreshing stream of clean water after you poop. TUSHY Classic is the bathroom essential that your house… and your butthole needs. With a super quick installation and the turn of the dial, your hole life will change. Bidets are actually pretty nifty devices. They use a concentrated stream of water shot directly at your booty hole like an expert marksman to clean fecal matter and any mess after you poop. The Tushy bidet attachment attaches directly to your existing toilet without any electricity, plumbing or other effort required. The water is supplied by attaching a hose to your existing water supply which makes it very simple to set up.TUSHY Classic Bidet Toilet Attachment – Modern Sleek Design – Fresh Clean Water Sprayer – Non-Electric Self Cleaning Nozzle (White/Silver Knob)