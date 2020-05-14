Arthouse Unlimited

‘turtles Tastic’ Fine Bone China Mug

100% of ARTHOUSE Unlimited sales revenue goes back into the artists collective - supporting adults with complex epilepsy and learning disabilities. Striving to challenge perceptions and to create better acceptance and inclusion for all people living with disabilities. This stunning collaborative design was inspired by the ancient beauty of tropical turtles and includes artwork by a group of ARTHOUSE Unlimited artists. Made from beautiful fine bone china mug is perfect for every occasion. Its unique design is dishwasher safe, so can be enjoyed for years and years to come.