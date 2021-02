Oak and Fort

Turtleneck Sweater Vest

$58.00

At Oak and Fort

This turtleneck sweater vest is the perfect choice for layering this season. It's made in a relaxed fit with ribbed trims and split sides. Effortlessly style yours with a midi dress and sock boots. Model is 5'6" and is wearing a size S. | Measurements: 32" bust, 25.5" waist and 38" hips. SKU: SW-7671-W Black;Brown;Oatmeal SW-7671-W