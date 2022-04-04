Eloquii

Turtleneck Sweater Dress With Cutout

$99.95

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

Turtleneck sweater dress with cutout column fit tall turtleneck Halter armhole front deep cutouts Midi length- hits below knee Matte Viscose Nylon yarn Model is 5'10" size 14 Length on model is 51". 80% Viscose / 20% Nylon Care: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle with like colors only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Do not tumble dry. Lay flat to dry. Cool iron as needed. CN Item# 1228153