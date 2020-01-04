Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
525 America
Turtleneck Sweater Dress
$138.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
65% rayon Imported Shell: 65% rayon/35% polyamide Fabric: Mid-weight cable knit
Need a few alternatives?
BB Dakota
Couldn't Be Sweater Cowl Neck Sweater Dress
$118.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Lira
Lola Long Sleeve Stripe Turtleneck Sweater Dress
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Reformation
Celeste Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
& Other Stories
Smocked Plaid Midi Shirt Dress
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from 525 America
525 America
Rib Turtleneck Sweater
$53.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
525 America
Colorblock V-neck Crop Sweater
$49.50
from
Last Call by Neiman Marcus
BUY
525 America
Cable-knit Mock Turtleneck High-low Sweater
$158.00
from
Cusp
BUY
525 America
Blake Turtleneck In Tusk
$184.00
from
Revolve
BUY
More from Dresses
BB Dakota
Couldn't Be Sweater Cowl Neck Sweater Dress
$118.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Lira
Lola Long Sleeve Stripe Turtleneck Sweater Dress
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Reformation
Celeste Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
& Other Stories
Smocked Plaid Midi Shirt Dress
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted