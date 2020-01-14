TopMelon

Turtleneck Knit Bodysuit

Zipper closure 1.Fabric: 75% Polyester, 15% Cotton, 10% Spandex. Weight: 0.6-0.8 lb, pretty stretchy fitted well, skin feeling soft, comfy and natural. 2. Designed: zipper closure, deep-v neck or standard, it's all up to your preference, keeping your clavicle and neck warm from the cold, elegant & stylish. 3. Features: long sleeved knitted sweater bodysuit, bodycon slimming silhouette,creates a charmed hourglass figure immediately. 4. Modal Size: S, Bust: 84cm/33", Waist: 60cm/23.6", Hips: 90cm/35.4", Height: 174cm/5'8. Package: 1xbodysuit. 5. Occasion: excellent great for casual, work, business, office, dates, dinner party, evening, cocktail, wedding, holiday and so on, matching with the coats easily, it's also a wonderful Christmas/Birthday gift for women.