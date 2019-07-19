Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Scarves
Veronica Beard
Turtleneck Dickey
$200.00
$133.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Change your look in an instant with this ingenious knit inset that zips into any of the label's dickey jackets to create a layered effect without the bulk.
Featured in 1 story
22 Designer Finds To Buy At Nordstrom's Big Sale
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
H&M
Knit Tube Scarf
$9.95
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Chunky Knit Tassel Scarf
$60.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Club Monaco
Junelle Scarf
$99.00
from
Club Monaco
BUY
DETAILS
Trademark
Sigrid Cableknit Scarf
$228.00
from
Trademark
BUY
More from Veronica Beard
DETAILS
Veronica Beard
Kiona Floral-print Silk-georgette Wrap Blouse
$395.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Veronica Beard
Gemini Check Crop Pants
$395.00
$263.89
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Veronica Beard
Beacon Check Dickey Jacket
$650.00
$434.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Veronica Beard
Miller Dickey Checked Blazer
£550.00
£330.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Scarves
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Wander
Large Wool Scarf
$9.99
$8.49
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Loewe
Printed Silk Twill Scarf
£450.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Tie-dye Scarf
£12.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted