Search
Products fromShopAccessoriesScarves
Veronica Beard

Turtleneck Dickey

$200.00$133.90
At Nordstrom
Change your look in an instant with this ingenious knit inset that zips into any of the label's dickey jackets to create a layered effect without the bulk.
Featured in 1 story
22 Designer Finds To Buy At Nordstrom's Big Sale
by Eliza Huber