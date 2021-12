Anthropologie

Turtleneck Cut-out Shrug Set

Style No. 4114907080012; Color Code: 001 Cozy and chic, this sweater set can be paired with high-rise jeans for a casual take, or styled with a silky bias skirt and heels for an elevated ensemble. Set includes pullover tank and shrug 88% polyester, 12% nylon Hand wash Imported Dimensions Standard: Shrug: 13"L Tank: 18"L Petites: Shrug: 12"L Tank: 17"L Plus: Shrug: 15"L Tank: 20"L