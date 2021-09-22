Nili Lotan x Target

Turtleneck Back Button Sweater

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Fit & style Model is wearing size S in video Button-detail turtleneck sweater Soft, cotton-blend construction with ribbed texture Regular fit and at-hip length Buttons on half back placket Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 92% Cotton, 3% Cashmere, 3% Wool, 2% Nylon Fit: Regular Fit Length: At Hip Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Back Collar Button Neckline: Turtleneck Cuff Type: Ribbed Cuff Pockets: No Pocket Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82637863 UPC: 195994276682 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2829 Origin: Imported Description The Turtleneck Back Button Sweater from Nili Lotan x Target provides a chic piece you can style with many pieces in your wardrobe to put together stylish and sophisticated looks. Featuring a turtleneck design with long sleeves and allover ribbed detail on the soft cotton-blend fabric, this turtleneck sweater gets an unexpected detail from the back buttons on a half-back placket. The at-hip length and regular fit are easy to style tucked in or out, making for a great wardrobe essential you can work into lots of layered looks. Exploring the tension between high and low, designer Nili Lotan brings her sophisticated, minimalist approach to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. By blending European simplicity with ’70s Americana cool, Nili creates pieces as versatile as they are timeless. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.