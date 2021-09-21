Nili Lotan x Target

Turtleneck Back Button Sweater

$30.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 92% Cotton, 3% Cashmere, 3% Wool, 2% Nylon Fit: Slim Fit Length: At Hip Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Back Collar Button Neckline: Turtleneck Cuff Type: Ribbed Cuff Pockets: No Pocket Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82637895 UPC: 195994275562 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2841 Origin: Imported Description The Turtleneck Back Button Sweater from Nili Lotan x Target makes a chic, simple yet sophisticated piece that pairs well with a variety of items in your wardrobe. Featuring a turtleneck neckline with half button-down detail in the back for an elevated look, this cotton-blend long-sleeve turtleneck boasts a soft feel and a slim fit for a polished look you can style with jeans, trousers or skirts to create a stylish look for a wide variety of outings and occasions. Exploring the tension between high and low, designer Nili Lotan brings her sophisticated, minimalist approach to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. By blending European simplicity with ’70s Americana cool, Nili creates pieces as versatile as they are timeless.