Dear Keaton

Turquoise Open Work Pareo

$68.00 $48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dear Keaton

Created for a French Riviera fantasy, this chic sarong will bring a elegant and sophisticated look to your day at the beach with its refined open work design and metallic touch. Beautifully hand loomed with an intricate degrade of beautiful color, this Turquoise Open Work Pareo is the perfect summer accessory. Scents and Feel combines Mediterranean tradition with contemporary lifestyle and produce an exotic and colorful mix of 100% natural hand woven textiles in an array of textures, patterns, colors and styles.